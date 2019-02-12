Condemn arrogant attitude of so-called BJP leaders: Mamata as Akhilesh Yadav is stopped at airport

Condemning the incident of Yadav being stopped at airport, West Bengal Minister Tuesday said it happened because of "arrogant attitude of so-called BJP leaders".

"I've already spoken to @yadavakhilesh. We all condemn the arrogant attitude of the so-called #BJP leaders who didn't allow to address the students. Even @jigneshmevani80 was not allowed," Banerjee wrote on her handle.

"Where is the democracy in our country? And they are giving lessons to everybody!" she added.

The former minister was stopped by authorities at airport in a bid to prevent him from visiting Allahabad, triggering outrage by opposition parties in the state and elsewhere in the country.

Yadav said he was to fly to from to attend an event at University.

In a separate incident on Monday, Mevani's college cancelled its annual day function after the institution's trustees got protest calls against the being the chief guest.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)