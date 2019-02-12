No sovereign guarantee with Russia in S-400 deal: top IAF officer

India's S-400 missile defence system deal with doesn't have a "sovereign guarantee" as the process of inter-government agreements with countries like and the US are already "streamlined", top IAF officers said on Tuesday.

The statement comes at a time when a political controversy has erupted over a media report about having made concessions by allegedly dropping some key clauses relating to anti-corruption penalties and sovereign guarantee in the controversy-hit fighter jet deal with

While opposition parties have raised questions about such clauses having been dropped, the ruling BJP and the government have rejected corruption allegations.

Replying to a question here during a press interaction on the IAF's fire power demonstration Vayu Shakti 2019 at Phokran ranges later this week, Air Marshal V R Chaudhari, of the Air Staff, said, "There is no sovereign guarantee in the S-400 deal with "



IAF's said, "We have had a lot of acquisitions from Russians and Americans earlier."



"The process of the government-to-government agreement with Russia and are generally already streamlined, or should I say evolved. With other countries, it may not have evolved, as the government-to-government (agreement)... may have been the first or just initiated," he said.

newspaper had reported on Monday that the multi-billion dollar deal saw critical provisions relating to anti-corruption penalties, sovereign guarantees and making payments through an escrow account being dropped days before the signing of the inter-governmental agreement (IGA) in 2016.

The S-400 deal was inked by with Russia in October last year to procure a batch of the at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore. went ahead to seal the deal despite sanction warnings from the US.

Russia in January had said there will be no delays in delivery of the S-400 to and a payment mechanism for the deal is being worked out



Russian Sergei Ryabkov, during his India visit had said the will significantly enhance India's air defence capability.

The had informed Lok Sabha earlier this year that it will start receiving the from Russia from October 2020 and the deliveries will be completed by April 2023.

