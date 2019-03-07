Confident of country's progress towards greater women's empowerment: President

Keeping pace with the changing times, women have proved themselves in every sphere of life, said Thursday in his wishes on the eve of

In his message, the said he was confident that Indian society will continue progressing towards greater women's empowerment and the continuous emphasis on gender equity will usher in new opportunities for women and for society.

"On International Women's Day, I extend my warm greetings to all fellow citizens and particularly to the daughters of who, through their success, have brought glory to the nation. We are proud of them," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)