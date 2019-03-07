Govt amends hank yarn packaging norms

The ministry Thursday amended hank packaging norms whereby packed for civil consumption in each quarter commencing from January-March should be less than 30 per cent of total packed in each quarterly period for civil consumption.

The move is expected to benefit spinning industry.

Previously, this proportion was 40 per cent of the total yarn packed.

"This notification will come into effect from January 1, 2019," an official statement said.

"However, not less than 80 per cent of the yarn required to be packed in hank form shall be of counts 80s and below," it added.

In the textile industry, a hank is a coiled or wrapped unit of yarn or twine.

