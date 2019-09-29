JUST IN
Business Standard

Congress announces candidates for Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh bypolls

Sayeeda Banu will contest from the Kishanganj Assembly seat in Bihar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Congress released a list of its candidates on Sunday for bypolls to a Lok Sabha seat and various Assembly constituencies in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved proposals for the candidature of Ashok Kumar for Samastipur-SC Lok Sabha constituency," a party statement said.

She has also approved the candidatures of Sayeeda Banu from the Kishanganj Assembly seat in Bihar, Rita Chaudhary from Mandawa in Rajasthan, Harendra Mirdha from the Khinwsar Assembly constituency in Rajasthan and Mannu Devi for the Balha-SC Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, it added.
First Published: Sun, September 29 2019. 17:40 IST

