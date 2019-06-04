Cong AP unit urges Rahul to withdraw resignation

The Congress' Andhra Pradesh unit Tuesday requested Rahul Gandhi to withdraw his resignation and continue as party president.
"This is a testing time for the party. We are all requesting that Rahul Gandhi should withdraw his resignation, Andhra Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee president N Raghuveera Reddy said.
Talking to reporters in his hometown Madakasira, Raghuveera Reddy said Rahul Gandhi has the "capability, honesty, integrity" to lead the party and also the country forward.
"We fully support him.Only through Congress, good will happen to the country and the state," the PCC chief added.
He pointed out that party workers across the country were feeling a lot of pressure as the Congress weakened.
"....we should all stand united for the sake of the country, the party and its ideals.
We should carry the party flag forward," Raghuveera added.
