Car runs over man walking on footpath, kills him

A 43-year-old man was killed while walking on footpath when a speeding Mercedes hit him near the Racecourse in Central Mumbai, police said Tuesday.

The of the car, son of a diamond merchant, was arrested after the accident which took place on Keshavrao Khade Road in Tardeo Monday night, a said.

The victim was identified as Rajeshprasad Lochanrag, resident of Walkeshwar area and a by profession.

The Mercedes, which was coming from the opposite direction, first hit Rajeshprasad, who was out to buy vegetables, the said.

Then it hit another car, he said. The of the other car, however, escaped unscathed.

Rajeshprasad was rushed to a hospital but declared dead before admission.

arrested (24) who was allegedly driving the Mercedes. Adani's father is a diamond merchant, the said.

Adani was produced before a court which granted him bail. Further probe is on, the added.

