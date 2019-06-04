Intense heatwave conditions disrupt normal life in Rajasthan

Intense heatwave conditions disrupted normal life in on Tuesday, with being the hottest place in the desert state at 48 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.

Kota, Bikaner, Ganganagar, and recorded a maximum of 47.3 46.8, 46.5, 45 and 44.9 degrees Celsius, whereas the day temperatures in Ajmer and Jaisalmer were 44.5 and 44 degrees respectively, it said.

Heatwave conditions will persist and dust storm or thunderstorm along with gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated areas in the state in next 48 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)