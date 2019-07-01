Odisha signs MoU with TTFI

Odisha government on Monday signed an MoU with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) regarding hosting of the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship by the state, officials said.

The MoU was signed between Department of and Youth Services, Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and Odisha State Table Tennis Association (OSTTA) here in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Secretary Vishal Dev signed the MoU with TTFI Senior Vice-President SN Sultan and OSTTA President LN Gupta. Odisha's Minister Tusharkanti Behera was also present on the occasion.

"The championship is an important step for us in promoting sports, especially table tennis in the state. I hope the event will bring renewed focus on table tennis, in which India has been performing well in recent times," Patnaik said



The 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship will begin from July 17. Fourteen countries will participate in the championship which will be held at Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium in Cuttack from July 17 to July 22.

The participating countries are - India, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, England, Scotland, Wales, Jersey, Australia, Cyprus, South Africa, Nigeria and Pakistan.

