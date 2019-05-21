JUST IN
Cong complains against BJP worker for remarks on Gandhiji

Press Trust of India  |  Palghar 

Activists of the Youth Congress in Palghar district of Maharashtra have complained to police against a BJP worker for allegedly posting derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi on social media, police said Tuesday.

The Congress workers alleged that local BJP activist Prakash Lodaya last week in a post on Facebook justified the assassination of the Father of the Nation and lauded his assassin Nathuram Godse, a police official said.

They submitted a memorandum to the Vasai police here on Monday in this connection, he said.

Vasai police's sub-inspector Sahebrao Kachre said they received the complaint which was forwarded to the Manickpur police here for further action.

Tue, May 21 2019. 14:26 IST

