Cong complains against BJP worker for remarks on Gandhiji

Activists of the Youth Congress in Palghar district of Maharashtra have complained to police against a BJP worker for allegedly posting derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi on social media, police said Tuesday.
The Congress workers alleged that local BJP activist Prakash Lodaya last week in a post on Facebook justified the assassination of the Father of the Nation and lauded his assassin Nathuram Godse, a police official said.
They submitted a memorandum to the Vasai police here on Monday in this connection, he said.
Vasai police's sub-inspector Sahebrao Kachre said they received the complaint which was forwarded to the Manickpur police here for further action.
