Oppn meet to discuss possibility of non-NDA alliance staking claim to govt formation begins

Top opposition leaders met here on Tuesday, ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results on May 23, to discuss the possibility of a non-NDA alliance staking claim to government formation.

They will also move the (EC) to press for their demand of tallying the paper trail of votes (VVPATs) with the electronic voting machine (EVM) figures.

Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, of the Congress, TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, of the BSP, of the CPI(M), D Raja of the CPI, and convenor Arvind Kejriwal, of the TMC, Ramgopal Yadav of the SP, Kanimozhi of the DMK, (RJD), Majeed Memon (NCP), Devinder Rana (NC) are taking part in the meeting among others.

"On VVPATs and the EVM tally, the EC is yet to come out with a procedure in case there is a mismatch. Even if there is one mismatch in the VVPAT samples picked for counting and EVMs, to maintain the integrity of the electoral process, all VVPATs in that Assembly segment must be counted," (Marxist) Yechury said.

