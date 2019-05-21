JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BJP mulling action against Mandi MLA for missing Modi's rally

Oppn meet to discuss possibility of non-NDA alliance staking claim to govt formation begins
Business Standard

Spot demand lifts aluminium futures by 0.24 pc

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Aluminium prices edged up by 0.24 per cent to Rs 145.80 per kg in futures market Tuesday after speculators built up fresh positions amid an uptick in demand at the spot market.

On the Multi commodity Exchange (MCX), aluminium for delivery in current month edged higher by 35 paise, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 145.80 per kg in a business turnover of 1,381 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after demand from consuming industries mainly led to the rise in aluminium prices at futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 14:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements