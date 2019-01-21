JUST IN
Suicide attack on Kurdish-US convoy in Syria kills 5: monitor

AFP  |  Beirut 

A suicide car bomb attack on a military convoy in northeastern Syria Monday killed five members of a Kurdish-led force accompanying US-led coalition troops, a monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said five fighters from the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces were killed in the attack, which occurred on a road in Hasakeh province.

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 16:36 IST

