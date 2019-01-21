Suicide attack on Kurdish-US convoy in Syria kills 5: monitor

-
A suicide car bomb attack on a military convoy in northeastern Syria Monday killed five members of a Kurdish-led force accompanying US-led coalition troops, a monitor said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said five fighters from the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces were killed in the attack, which occurred on a road in Hasakeh province.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
