JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Key Congress, NCP meeting under way
Business Standard

Cong seeks JPC probe into electoral bonds, says it's threat to democracy

The party also sought an early decision on the issue by the Supreme Court on the legality of these bonds

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Manish Tewari
File photo of Manish Tewari

Stepping up its attack on the Union government over the electoral bonds issue, the Congress on Thursday sought an inquiry by a joint parliamentary committee into these "opaque" donations.

The party also sought an early decision on the issue by the Supreme Court on the legality of these bonds.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Manish Tewari said the party will continue to raise the issue in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha as it considers it to be a "threat to democracy".
First Published: Thu, November 21 2019. 17:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU