Cong seeks JPC probe into electoral bonds, says it's threat to democracy

Stepping up its attack on the Union government over the electoral bonds issue, the Congress on Thursday sought an inquiry by a joint parliamentary committee into these "opaque" donations.

The party also sought an early decision on the issue by the Supreme Court on the legality of these bonds.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Manish Tewari said the party will continue to raise the issue in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha as it considers it to be a "threat to democracy".