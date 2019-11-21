Cong seeks JPC probe into electoral bonds, says it's threat to democracy

-
ALSO READ
SBI refuses to disclose communication from RBI, govt on electoral bonds
Congress to meet President, seek dismissal of Yediyurappa's Karnataka govt
Confer Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev: Manish Tewari
Sex CD case: SC stays criminal trial against Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Congress to raise electoral bond, breach-of-privilege issues in Parliament
-
Stepping up its attack on the Union government over the electoral bonds issue, the Congress on Thursday sought an inquiry by a joint parliamentary committee into these "opaque" donations.
The party also sought an early decision on the issue by the Supreme Court on the legality of these bonds.
Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Manish Tewari said the party will continue to raise the issue in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha as it considers it to be a "threat to democracy".
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU