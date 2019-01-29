Cong holds meeting in Goa to chalk out manifesto for LS polls

The party Tuesday held a meeting with the members of the party, farmers, academicians and social activists in to prepare its manifesto for the 2019 elections.

The party received suggestions that its manifesto should assure to find solutions to the crisis in the state and threat to environment due to the amendment to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification.

and senior Rajeev Gowda, who is the convener of the party's manifesto committee, held the meeting to take inputs for drafting the national manifesto.

"Our has formed a manifesto committee. We have conducted one hundred such consultations. We have fanned out across the country to ensure that voices are taken into account everywhere," told reporters after the meeting.

During the exercise, 26 speakers expressed their views. Besides that, 86 individual suggestions were submitted.

"We had said that the is open for any subject: tourism, job creation, environment. We held talks with party members, NGOs, retired professors, taxi operators, farmers and others," he said.

According to Gowda, several people raised the issue of ban.

"They raised it from the point of view of those who are dependent on this industry and what we could do to ensure that their livelihood is restored or some alternative measures are provided," he said referring to the quashing of 88 leases, which resulted in the entire industry coming to a halt.

"Lot of people expressed concerns that the BJP government failed to handle the matter well, due to which people were impacted substantially. We will see what solutions can be provided," he said.

According to him, people also wanted the party to address the issue of CRZ.

"The CRZ was changed, due to which there were lots of concerns about what will happen to Goa's environment and this will lead to the destruction of natural attractions in Goa," he said.

The chaired by Narendra Modi last month approved the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2018, which gives impetus to promotion of tourism facilities like shacks on beaches and stipulated No Development Zone (NDZ) of 20 metres for all islands.

The Congress has already opposed the CRZ notification stating that it would be destructive to the environment.

"Our concern is that nobody should be left behind. We should focus on education, health and other areas. Rahul Gandhi has already announced that every poor person will be given minimum income guarantee," he said.

Talking about Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Chief Minister at the state here to enquire about his health, said the party believed that humanity was above

"If you notice, has been very concerned about the health of senior colleagues of ours. and have been indulging in attacks and counter attacks. But the moment it was learnt that Jaitley was admitted to a hospital in New York, Gandhi wished him well," said.

"Gandhi has been inquiring about Parrikar's health as well. Today, he got the chance to meet him. For us, humanity is above politics," he said.

When asked whether they discusssed the controversial Rafale deal issue, Gowda said, "They had a private conversation and I don't know the details.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)