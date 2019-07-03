Cong leader opposes move to demolish Rajiv Gandhi memorial in

Opposing the reported decision of the YSRC-led government in Andhra Pradesh to demolish a memorial of late Rajiv Gandhi in that state, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao Wednesday said he would fight even at the cost of his life to prevent it.

The 'Smriti Bhavan' on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam houses a library, Rajiv Gandhi's portrait and others in memory of the late Prime Minister and it attracts thousands of visitors, Rao told reporters here.

"You (Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy) fulfil the promises made to people. These demolitions are not good..We will see how he (Jagan) will demolish. I am ready to fight even at the cost of my life if demolition is to take place. Does not matter, if I die," he said.

Claiming that the Andhra Pradesh government has called for tenders to carry out demolition of the building, he said he would meet Congress leader and former Chief Minster of undivided Andhra Pradesh, N Kiran Kumar Reddy on the matter.

He urged Congress leaders in Andhra Pradesh to react to the issue.

