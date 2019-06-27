Cong leader's killing in Faridabad reflects deteriorating law-and-order situation in Hry: Rahul

Thursday condemned the killing of the party's in and said it reflects the deteriorating in the state.

He prayed for peace of the departed soul.

"The killing of in is a condemnable, shameful and tragic incident. It reflects the deteriorating in May Chaudharuy's soul rest in peace and may God provide his family the strength to bear this loss," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)