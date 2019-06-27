JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Zinc futures shed 0.87% on tepid demand

Centre asks Delhi govt to expedite approval to procure 427 metro feeder electric buses
Business Standard

Cong leader's killing in Faridabad reflects deteriorating law-and-order situation in Hry: Rahul

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday condemned the killing of the party's Haryana unit leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad and said it reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

He prayed for peace of the departed soul.

"The killing of Congress spokesperson and leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad is a condemnable, shameful and tragic incident. It reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Haryana. May Chaudharuy's soul rest in peace and may God provide his family the strength to bear this loss," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 14:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU