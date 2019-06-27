Cong leader's killing in Faridabad reflects deteriorating law-and-order situation in Hry: Rahul

-
-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday condemned the killing of the party's Haryana unit leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad and said it reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.
He prayed for peace of the departed soul.
"The killing of Congress spokesperson and leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad is a condemnable, shameful and tragic incident. It reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Haryana. May Chaudharuy's soul rest in peace and may God provide his family the strength to bear this loss," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
