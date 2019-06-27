Oppn accuses minister of involvement in 'Rs 342 cr land scam'

Opposition MLAs Thursday staged a protest, accusing Revenue Patil of involvement in a "Rs 342 crore scam" pertaining to two land deals in district.

The legislators, including of the Opposition in state Assembly and NCP leaders Jayant Patil, and Jitendra Awhad, shouted slogans against the in the legislature premises and sought his resignation.

"A detailed probe must be carried out into the matter," told reporters.

The accused the of ensuring benefits to private developers in deals of two plots in and thereby, involvement in the "Rs 342 crore scam".

He said on Wednesday that the state exchequer faced financial losses because of these land deals.

According to the NCP leader, a devasthan land in Haveli taluka of was illegally transferred without any "nazrana" (premium fee) being levied.

"When an appeal was made to the minister, he used his quasi-judicial powers and cleared the transaction without recovering the premium," he said.

In the second case, he accused the minister of favouring a builder over a land at Balewadi in Pune.

The NCP alleged that a land reserved for a playground was usurped by Shivpriya Realtors.

"But, the minister favoured the builder," he charged, seeking his resignation.

However, the minister refuted the allegations.

He said as per the 1885 land records, the land was not mentioned as devasthan land (inam land) and hence, no premium fees were required to be paid.

In case of Balewadi land, there was no decision, but only the was replaced, the minister said.

