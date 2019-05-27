Cong leader seeks free hand for Rahul to undertake party

Senior Marri Monday said Working Committee (CWC) members and office-bearers should quit their posts to give a free hand to to undertake a complete overhaul of the party.

"CWC itself has passed this resolution, calling for an introspection and also what it called a complete overhaul and detailing restructuring at every level of the party. For such an exercise to be set in motion, it should start from the top," he told here.

"You cannot start doing at the grassroot level. Once you start from the top, it gives confidence to the people that yes, party has now, (it is) taking stock of things and the working committee's resolution is going to be implemented," he said.

Otherwise, it will look like a routine thing, Reddy, a former MLA, said.

"whole-heartedly" welcomed the CWC resolution, rejecting Rahul Gandhi's offer of resignation.

The Gandhi family is a binding force for Congress party in the country, he said.

No other has the same kind of reach and acceptability, Reddy, son of former (undivided) Marri Chenna Reddy, said.

"Therefore, it is a futile exercise to think of a non-Gandhi at this time and needs to be empowered, given a free hand," Reddy, also a member of AICC, said.

He recalled that he had in 2017 suggested for implementation of a "version 2.0 of Kamaraj plan". The "Kamaraj plan" was implemented in the 1963 to make some leaders work in the party.

The suggestion was made to enable Rahul Gandhi, who was then, to have a free hand to revamp the party in the wake of electoral reverses in 2014 polls and also in states like Uttar Pradesh, he said.

"I feel that so far hasn't had that freedom, free hand to restructure the whole thing," he said.

Along with CWC members, office-bearers and in-charges of states should also resign, said.

Though the Congress has lost the Lok Sabha polls, it will bounce back, he added.

