Cong-led UDF opposition stages walkout in Kerala assembly

The Congress-led UDF Tuesday staged a walkout in the Assembly after the refused to allow a notice for adjournment motion seeking proper probe into the attack on a former CPI-M worker, who had contested as an independent in the recent election.

C O T Naseer, a former marxist councillor,was attacked at Thalassery in district, allegedly by a group of CPI(M) sympathisers on May 18.

Five people have been arrested in the case.

The motion was moved by Indian Union (IUML) MLA who alleged that the investigation into the case was not being conducted properly.

"The attack has been captured in CCTV. The visuals aired by the channels clearly shows how brutal the attack was," Abdulla said, alleging that the local leaders of the were behind the attack.

Abdulla also alleged that the situation at Thalassery, Vatakara and certain other places in northern was so bad it was difficult for political opponents to walk freely without fear of being attacked or even killed.

Senior K C Joseph alleged that had mentioned the name of Thalassery MLA A N Shamseer in the statement to police but no action has been taken yet.

However, this was rebutted by Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the

"The CPI(M) does not have any enmity towards Naseer," he said.

Even the district leaders of the party had visited in the hospital, Vijayan said.

"Strong action will be taken against those who were involved in the attack. The police has taken action without any bias," Vijayan maintained.

The police had recorded Naseer's statement thrice and it was read out to him, he added.

"Abdulla's statement that it was difficult to walk around Thalassery and other places without fear of being killed, is absurd. Yes, the situation was very bad earlier.

But now it is different. Let him show once such incident," Vijayan said.

The hit out at the opposition, saying it was trying to pin all political murders on left workers.

"Just because some incidents happened in the past does not mean that it is continuing. In almost all the places, people are living in harmony," Vijayan said.

In his reply to the Chief Minister's statement, said the visit of CPI(M) leaders to the hospital after the attack was an attempt to cover their role in the incident.

"There were reports about the role of MLA A N Shamseer. Even revealed the role of Shamseer.

Still he was not arraigned as accused nor he was questioned," Chennithala said.

The opposition said the CPI(M) was not ready to learn the lesson taught by the people in the polls.

"People have taught the Left parties a lesson. They are not ready to accept it.

If the BJP/RSS and the CPI(M) decide to stop violent politics, then the state will be a better place," Chennithala said.

The opposition walked out after the declined to allow the notice for adjournment motion.

The primary object of an adjournment motion is to draw the attention of the House to a recent matter of urgent public importance having serious consequences and in regard to which a motion or a resolution with proper notice will be too late.

Former municipal Naseer had left the (Marxist) after differences with the party leadership.

He had contested as independent from the Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency,



CPI(M) strongman and its former district P Jayarajan, who was defeated by senior leader K Muraleedharan in the constituency, had visited Naseer in hospital.

