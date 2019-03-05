Cong MLA disqualified after conviction in illegal mining case

lawmaker from Gujarat Bhagvan Barad has been disqualified as an MLA following his conviction in an case, said on Tuesday.

A court in district last Friday awarded Barad a jail term of two years and nine months in a 24-year-old case of

The 60-year-old won from Talala seat in in the 2017 Assembly polls.

"Barad has been disqualified as MLA. The chief electoral officer and the election commissioner have been informed about it. He is no longer an MLA," told reporters in Gandhinagar.

The earlier sent a certified copy of the court order to the so that action could be taken against him, he said.

Barad was disqualified as per notifications of the and the order pertaining to conviction of a lawmaker in a case, said.

The apex court last year said a lawmaker, whose conviction in a criminal case has not been stayed by an appellate court, would stand disqualified from the membership of the House.

The court in pronounced Barad guilty under Indian Penal Code Section 379 (theft) and also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on him.

He was accused of stealing limestone worth Rs 2.83 crore through on a government land in Sutrapada.

The material was then sold to a local chemical factory, as per the FIR lodged against him against him in 1995.

Barad has challenged his conviction in the Gujarat High Court.

