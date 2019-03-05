AAP ready to fight Cong-BJP 'unholy alliance': Kejriwal

Minister Tuesday claimed there are "rumours" that the has a "secret understanding" with the BJP and asserted that his Party is ready to fight the "unholy alliance".

Kejriwal's comments came in response to the Congress' announcement that it will not form an alliance with the in for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"At a time when the whole country wants to defeat Modi-Shah duo, Cong is helping BJP by splitting anti-BJP vote. Rumours r that Cong has some secret understanding wid BJP," he tweeted.

" is ready to fight against Cong-BJP alliance. People will defeat this unholy alliance," he added.

announced on Tuesday that they will not form an alliance with in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"A unanimous decision has been taken that there will be no alliance in Delhi," Dikshit said.

The announcement by the former Delhi minister came following a meeting with

