Cong 'lowering' morale of forces by seeking air strike proof, says BJP

The BJP on Tuesday accused the of "lowering the morale and prestige" of the forces by seeking evidence of the air strike carried out by the on a terror camp in

Union minister and BJP alleged that senior leaders were speaking the "language of Pakistan".

The Congress, in turn, has criticised the BJP leadership for spreading "false propaganda" over the February 26 air strike in Balakot in Pakistan's province.

The opposition party has questioned the basis for BJP Amit Shah's claim that 250 terrorists were killed in the strike and asked why or his government was not giving out the details of casualties.

"They are not speaking in isolation. They have the blessings of ( president) and (UPA chairperson) Sonia Gandhi," Prasad said, naming senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal and Digvijaya Singh.

No foreign country has sought evidence of the air strike, the BJP said, adding that Congress leaders do not believe in Indian

By seeking proof, he said, the Congress was "lowering the morals and prestige" of the security forces.

Prasad also attacked Minister and Trinamool Congress "Mamata ji, you have seen struggle. What is wrong with you?"



One week on, there is no clarity on the number of terrorists killed in the strike on a camp in Balakot.

On the day of the strike, said a "very large number of terrorists" were killed in Balakot. On Monday, IAF B S Dhanoa said the does not count human casualties and it is for the government to provide details on the death toll.

Government sources had said up to 350 terrorists were killed, BJP later put the toll at 250 and some indicated the damage was minimal.

But there has been no official statement on the number of casualties.

Congress R P N Singh on Monday counter-accused the BJP and its leaders of spreading misinformation and "false propaganda" over the air strike ahead of elections and said the people of the country would give them a fitting reply.

"It is extremely shocking and tragic that the of this country is pointing fingers at opposition parties for questioning the or the Air Force," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)