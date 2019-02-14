Cong MLA uses derogatory word for BJP leaders at Rahul's rally

MLA and tribal leader used a derogatory word for BJP leaders in the presence of at a rally here Thursday.

Gavit, who represents Dang in the Assembly, made the remarks in his speech before Gandhi addressed the gathering in Valsad district of

"This BJP government is trying to snatch the land from tribals in the name of various projects such as Bharatmala (road connectivity project). Why all such projects pass only through tribal belts? I am warning these BJP people....," he said, using a profane term.

After the rally, Gavit said he regretted it.

"My remark was not aimed at any particular leader. I realised later that I should not have used that word. It was just a spontaneous outburst," the MLA told

