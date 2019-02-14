'Adulterated' paneer seized during raids on two dairies

The district police have seized a huge stock of "adulterated" and butter following raids on a couple of dairies in region, an said on Thursday.

The raids were conducted on Wednesday at Sainath and Ajay dairies in Vasai, of police Vijaykant Sagar said.

Total stock of 3,200 kg of spurious and butter collectively worth Rs 7.50 lakh was seized following the raids, the said, adding that the products were being manufactured in a very unhygienic manner.

The (FDA) has been informed about it, he said.

"Once the FDA gives its report, police would register offences against the owners of the dairies and initiate further action," he said.

According to Sagar, police would continue to act against such dairies.

The seized stock would be destroyed, he said adding that the process to shut down the dairies was underway.

