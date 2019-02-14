Pulwama terror attack: Russia calls for decisive action against 'inhuman acts'

condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Thursday and stressed the need to combat such "inhuman acts" with a decisive and collective response, without any double standards.

At least 39 (CRPF) personnel were killed and many injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in in the recent years on Thursday, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their bus in

The condemned in the strongest terms the horrific terror attack, which claimed the precious lives of CRPF personnel and left numerous people injured, a statement said.

"We denounce terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterate the need to combat these inhuman acts with decisive and collective response without any double standards," it said.

The embassy conveyed its condolences to the grieving families and wished a speedy recovery of those injured.

