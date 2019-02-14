Pulwama terror attack: Russia calls for decisive action against 'inhuman acts'

-
Russia condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday and stressed the need to combat such "inhuman acts" with a decisive and collective response, without any double standards.
At least 39 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent years on Thursday, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their bus in Pulwama.
The Russian embassy condemned in the strongest terms the horrific terror attack, which claimed the precious lives of CRPF personnel and left numerous people injured, a statement said.
"We denounce terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterate the need to combat these inhuman acts with decisive and collective response without any double standards," it said.
The embassy conveyed its condolences to the grieving families and wished a speedy recovery of those injured.
