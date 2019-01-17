Two held for cheating 161 Hyderabad Metro Rail job aspirants

Two persons, including a woman, were Thursday arrested here for allegedly cheating 161 job aspirants to the tune of Rs 80 lakh, by promising them employment in Rail Ltd, police said.

The accused along with two others, who are absconding, had under the pretext of getting jobs in Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd collected Rs 80 lakhs from as many as 161 job seekers, they said.

After collecting the money, the accused created fake appointment orders and despatched it to candidates through a bogus email id.

The candidates realised that they were duped by the accused only after they approached the Rail authorities with the appointment letters, they added.

Subsequently, the victims lodged a police complaint, based on which the duo was arrested.

