JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

India, China hold dialogue on disarmament and non-proliferation

Minor girl leaves home after being scolded by mother, reunited with family
Business Standard

Cong pays tributes to Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Congress paid tributes on Monday to former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary, with party chief Rahul Gandhi saying the memory of the veteran leader could never fade away.

"Remembering Kalaignar Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary. A true leader of the glorious Tamil people, whose memory will never fade away," Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Congress party described Karunanidhi as a stalwart of the Dravidian movement.

"M Karunanidhi was a prolific writer who went on to become the longest serving Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He was a stalwart of the Dravidian movement and a true representative of the Tamil people. We remember his contributions on his birth anniversary," the party said on its official Twitter handle.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 20:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU