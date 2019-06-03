Cong pays tributes to Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary

-
The Congress paid tributes on Monday to former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary, with party chief Rahul Gandhi saying the memory of the veteran leader could never fade away.
"Remembering Kalaignar Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary. A true leader of the glorious Tamil people, whose memory will never fade away," Gandhi said in a tweet.
The Congress party described Karunanidhi as a stalwart of the Dravidian movement.
"M Karunanidhi was a prolific writer who went on to become the longest serving Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He was a stalwart of the Dravidian movement and a true representative of the Tamil people. We remember his contributions on his birth anniversary," the party said on its official Twitter handle.
