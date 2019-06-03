Noida's 'No Helmet, No Petrol' rule: Blatant violators continue to get fuel

Several two-wheeler riders managed to get fuel at filling stations here on Monday in blatant violation of the administration's 'No Helmet, No Petrol' rule, with officials saying they can take action if only they get a report from

The had in April announced that riders without helmet would not be given fuel at filling stations in Noida and Greater Noida from June 1, in a major move aimed at improving road safety.

Eye-witnesses told how some riders violating the helmet rule still got fuel. They alleged no action on part of filling stations' staff.

"I was at the petrol pump in queue this morning when at least four bikers got petrol ahead of me. They were not carrying any helmets with them and the staff also did not say anything to them. It appeared business as usual because several riders coming in also did not have helmet," Amit Gupta, a city resident, claimed.

Gupta said he later approached the of the station, along the Vishwakarma Road in Sector 52, to raise the issue with him. "He (the manager) told me that they won't be doing it then on, but I doubt," he said.

Another resident claimed he witnessed similar violations at a in Sector 71 in the evening.

"I was at the station where almost nobody appeared to be following the rule. Three riders got petrol and the station staff did not say anything to them. When I told one rider that he was violating the rule and tried to take his picture, he responded 'Do whatever you want, send the picture wherever you want', he told PTI, wishing not to be identified.

Similar violations were reported on Sunday and Saturday at some filling stations here, with offenders feigning "unawareness" about the order implemented on Saturday itself. But there have also been several cases in which violators have been turned away from filling stations, according to administration officials.

Asked about the violations, said the administration is not aware of these incidents and was awaiting a report from the

"When these matters will be brought to us, we will ensure strict action against the guilty," he told

"So far things are going smooth and there is no such observation from the There may have been some incidents but the move is aimed at ensuring that people's perception towards road safety changes," he added.

There are 86 filling stations in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 22 of them in Noida city and 20 in Greater Noida city, according to officials. Since April 14, the administration had asked all owners of these stations to carry out an awareness drive on the rule and publicise its implementation from June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)