Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury likely to chair PAC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | File photo

Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is likely to chair parliament's Public Accounts committee (PAC), a source said on Thursday.

Fifteen of the 24 members of the PAC were unanimously elected by the Lok Sabha. They include Chowdhury and former Union ministers Jayant Sinha and Ram Kripal Yadav.

The remaining nine members of the panel will be elected from among the Rajya Sabha members.

Besides it, 29 members of Parliament's estimates committee were also elected unanimously, which include former Union minister P P Choudhary and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran.

The Lok Sabha speaker also constituted two more parliamentary panels -- one on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and the other on Public Undertakings.
First Published: Fri, July 12 2019. 00:20 IST

