Cong slams govt over 'rising prices'

The on Tuesday slammed the government over the issue of price rise, alleging that the people are in distress but those in power are enjoying themselves.

Congress' said the new government has brought an increase in prices.

"Prices of have witnessed a jump. The home budget has been disturbed. Spending has gone up and savings have decreased...People are in distress and those in power are enjoying themselves," he tweeted.

In another tweet, Surjewala alleged that as auto sales dive, companies cut on in order to sell unsold inventory.

"Half million passenger vehicles worth Rs 35,000 crore lying unsold in dealerships. 3 million two-wheelers worth Rs 17,000 crore unsold. Pangs of a plunging economy?" he said, citing a media report.

