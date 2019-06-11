Nalini's right to appear in person to argue plea cannot be denied: Madras HC

The Tuesday observed that the right of Sriharan, a life convict in the assassination case, to appear in person to argue on her cannot be denied.

had approached the court seeking its permission for her personal appearance to argue on the petition seeking six months ordinary leave to make arrangements for her daughter's marriage.

Responding to a question raised by the court on the state government's impediment in allowing her to appear in person, the sought time to get instructions from the government on the security arrangements to be made while escorting her to be produced before the court.

A division bench of justices M M Sundaresh and M Nirmal Kumar after observing orally that her right to appear in person to argue her case cannot be denied, posted the matter for further hearing to June 18.

When the came up, the bench asked what was the problem faced by the government in allowing to argue in person on her

The submitted he would like to get instructions in connection with the security arrangements to be made.

Nalini, who has been in prison for over 27 years, wanted the court to direct the of police, for Women in Vellore, to produce her before the court so that she could argue her case for leave as party-in-person.

According to Nalini, a life convict is entitled to one month leave once in two years and since she had never availed such ordinary leave for more than 27 years she made a representation to prison authorities on February 25 seeking six months leave to make arrangement for her daughter's marriage.

Subsequently, Nalini's mother also made a similar representation on March 22. As the authorities failed to consider her representation, she moved the high court.

Originally Nalini was sentenced to death.

Subsequently, her death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the government on April 24, 2000.

She claimed that after commutation of her death sentence, around 3,700 life convicts, who had served 10 years of imprisonment and less, were released by the

"My request to the state for premature release under 1994 scheme of premature release of life convicts was cleared by the council of ministers and on September 9, 2018 the council advised the to release me and other six life convicts in the case.

"But it has been over six months and the decision of the state still remains unimplemented," she submitted.

The had adopted a resolution recommending to the release of all seven convicts -- Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Ravichandran, and Nalini, serving life terms.

Former was assassinated by a suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumpudur near here on May 21, 1991.

K Palaniswami recently said his government was committed to the release of the convicts and expressed hope the will act on the cabinet recommendation for setting them free.

His statement came amid renewed calls, both from the opposition and Tamil groups, for the release of the convicts, after the disposed of a plea of the relatives of those killed along with opposing their release.

The kin had challenged the state government's earlier decision in 2014 to release them.

