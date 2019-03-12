Cong spreading lies from the land of Mahatma Gandhi: BJP

Rejecting allegations by against the as lies, the BJP Tuesday claimed that the opposition party is engaged in spreading untruths from the land of and appeared "nervous" as it has sensed its "defeat" in the coming polls.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's and its Priyanka Gandhi's attack on the government and followed by its broadside at the CWC meeting in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, and Union minister told reporters that the opposition party believes lies will be taken as truths if repeated often.

"But it does not happen like this. These Gandhis are obviously different from the Gandhi we all know. The latter followed the path of truth. These Gandhis follow lies," he told reporters.

Rahul Gandhi's allegation that the had benefited to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore in the Rafale deal was one such lie, he said.

The Working Committee (CWC) in its meeting in accused of "cynically exploiting" the issue of national security to divert attention from his "colossal failures" and "persistent falsehoods" and asserted it won't allow him to befool the people again



Rahul and also targeted the government during their speeches at a public meeting.

The Congress appeared nervous as it has sensed defeat in the polls, Javadekar said.

He played down Priyanka Gandhi's speech attacking the BJP, saying there was nothing new in what she said.

She has been campaigning for several elections and made no impact, he added.

The also hit back at the Congress for attacking it over the release of by the in 1999.

The Congress, then in opposition, had organised protests of families of the passengers in the flight, which was hijacked, seeking release of Azhar and other terrorists as demanded by hijackers, he said.

The government had taken opposition parties into confidence, he claimed, accusing the Congress of practising double-faced

Javadekar also dismissed the Congress' claims of waiving farm debts in states ruled by it as "lies" and said his party will expose it.

