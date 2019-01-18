Cong standing with those who raise anti-India slogans: Smriti Irani

The BJP is committed to make a strong and resurgent nation while the is standing with those who raise anti- slogans, said on Friday.

She further attacked the Congress, saying one of its senior leaders had advocated repealing the law that defined sedition.

"While on one side BJP is committed to make a strong and resurgent nation, on the other side the is standing with those who raise the slogans like 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' (India will disintegrate)," said at a press conference here.

Slogans against India were allegedly raised during a procession in JNU in February 2016. earlier this week filed a chargesheet in the case.

