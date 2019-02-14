Cong Telangana unit's brain-storming session from Feb 15

The Congress' Telangana unit would conduct a brain-storming session for three days from February 15 to discuss the party's strategy for thecoming Lok Sabha elections and toevolve a plan of action.

State N Uttam Kumar Reddy said parliamentary constituency-wise meetings would be held at a private hotel at Gachibowli in the city.

Sitting and former MPs, MLAs, MLCs, PCC office-bearers, District Committee presidents, block and mandal presidents, among other leaders, would attend the closed-door meetings of their respective Lok Sabha constituencies.

On an average, there will be representation of at least 10 senior leaders from each assembly constituency in the meeting, sources said.

There will be discussion on six parliamentary constituencies eachon February15 and 16, while strategy for remaining five constituencies would be chalked out on February 17.

On February 15, a meeting would be held with leaders from Adilabad, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Zaheerabad, Karimnagar and Warangal Lok Sabha constituencies.

On February 16, the TPCC will discuss strategy for Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda and Bhongir.

On the last day, the Congress leaders woulddeliberate on Chevella,Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, and constituencies.

"Each day, we will have six-hour long sessions wherein strategy and action plan for each Lok Sabha constituency will be discussed.

The idea behind holding these brainstorming sessions is to involve more number of leaders in preparing an effective strategy to face and win next Lok Sabha polls," Reddy said.

AICC in-charge for Telangana R C Khuntia, AICC secretaries and other leaders would be present.

Meanwhile, former Union and Congress held a meeting with her supporters.

