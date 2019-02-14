Ol Chiki to be taught in primary schools of Santhal Pargana

Chief Minister Thursday announced introduction of Ol Chiki, the Santhali script, from class 1 to class 5 in all the six districts of Pargana region of the state.

"Development of the Pargana region is priority to the government. To overcome stigma of poverty, is necessary. Jharkhand's culture and language have their own identity. The government is committed to conserve and promote them," Das said at a function here.

He said names of all government offices in Pargana will be registered in Ol Chiki along with Hindi.

"Students will also be taught in the same language from class 1 to class 5," the said.

An official release quoting Das said the government instructed deputy commissioners of all the districts of Santhal Pargana to appoint teachers on contract basis to teach Ol Chiki in schools.

Those teachers would be paid on the basis of Rs 125 per hour.

Launching the "Mukhya Mantri Sukanya Yozana" in Pakur, Das said the scheme would encourage of girl child and prevent child marriages and school dropout.

Under this birth to marriage scheme, the government will deposit Rs 5000 in the account of a mother as soon as a baby girl is born. Subsequently the same amount will be deposited when the girl gets admitted to Class I, V, VIII, X and and Rs 10,000 will be deposited when the girl attains the age 18-20 years.

The government would give an additional Rs 30,000 during the marriage of the girl, making it a total of Rs 70,000.

