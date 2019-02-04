Cong tries to win back Unjha MLA Patel who resigned last week

Apparently rattled by sudden resignation of party last week, the in is now trying to convince the angry to withdraw her decision, fearing that she might join the ruling BJP.

The Unjha resigned as a member of the Assembly and also from party membership last Saturday claiming "infighting".

leaders Monday said Patel has asked for some time to reply on their request to return to the party fold.

" of Opposition Paresh Dhanani and I spoke with and asked her to take back her resignation, as per the instruction of the Central leadership," told reporters.

"She has asked for some time to give her reply," he said.

Thakor said they listened to Patel's grievances during their meeting and also delivered a message from the party leadership. "Action will be taken on her grievances," Thakor said.

Congress leaders are hopeful that Patel will return to the party fold, sources said.

In her letter addressing Congress Rahul Gandhi, Patel had stated that she resigned from the party "due to prevalent infighting and because the leadership has been ignoring me".

"On one hand has given 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections while on the other hand, the Congress is trying to create a rift between different castes here," she had stated.

Patel had submitted her resignation to Assembly Speaker in Gandhinagar Saturday morning, which was accepted.

Patel's move was viewed as a jolt to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, as the party has been trying to recover the ground it had lost to the BJP in the previous elections.

Interestingly, state Congress had said that Patel seemed to have taken the decision for "personal gains".

"Till yesterday, she had not made any representation to the party," Chavda had said.

Unjha is one of the seven Assembly segments within the Mahesana Lok Sabha constituency, currently held by the BJP.

Of the seven Assembly constituencies, the BJP holds four while the Congress holds three, including Unjha.

Narendra Modi's hometown Vadnagar comes under Unjha segment.

Patel had won the 2017 assembly polls against Narayan Lalu Patel of the BJP, in the wake of the Patel quota stir.

Patel became the latest Congress MLA to quit the party, months after switched sides, and joined the BJP. He was later made a in the state cabinet.

When asked whether she would join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Patel had said she would consult the people of her constituency before taking any decision.

In the 2017 polls, the BJP had won 99 seats in the 182-member house while the Congress bagged 77.

With the exit of Bavaliya and Patel, the opposition party's tally in the Assembly has fallen to 75 seats, while BJP's strength rose to 100 after Bavaliya won a bypoll from Jasdan in December last.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)