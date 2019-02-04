Congress accuses CBI of not taking action against Sarma in

The on Monday accused the CBI of not taking action against state Finance over his alleged involvement in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

"The CBI is yet to take any action against Sarma and investigations against him have stopped after he joined the BJP," Pradesh and former told reporters here.

Chief had alleged on Sunday night that Sarma was involved with the chit fund scam, he said.

"He (Sarma) was investigated for his involvement in the scam while he was in but after he joined the BJP, it stopped," she said.

Bordoloi claimed that "Apart from Saradha, the had earlier accused Sarma of being involved with the scam. A number of arrests were made in in connection with this scam but no action has been taken in Assam".

"It seems Himanta has been cleared in all the cases after he joined the BJP," he said.

The had mentioned Sarma's "involvement" in the case in the party's manifesto during the 2014 Lok Sabha but "once he joined BJP, the party became silent and trained their guns at West Bengal", Bordoloi said.

"Himanta has a history of changing allegiance to save his skin. When TADA cases were slapped against him, he left the ULFA to join Congress and then joined the to save himself from the Sarada and cases", he added.

In July 2015 Louis Inc, a New Jersey-based construction management company, had told a US court that it bribed government officials in to win the contract for project management consultancy in a water supply project in Guwahati.

The then Congress government led by had ordered a CID probe but the later ordered a CBI inquiry into the allegations.

