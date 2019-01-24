Congress demonstration against Citizenship bill

The held demonstration in various places in on Thursday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

leaders and workers led by Committee (APCC) president, Takam Sanjoy, and MLA Markio Tado staged a dharna in front of here.

The Congress workers also burnt effigies of Prime Minister and Addressing the gathering, Sanjay charged Khandu for remaining a silent spectator when the bill has put North East India, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, on fire.

He said the British had enacted 'Chini Hill Act' in 1846 and 'Bengal Easter Frontier Regulation' in 1872 to protect then (NEFA). Arunachal Pradesh was earlier know as NEFA.

"But claiming to be chowkidar of is adamant to bulldoze the most sensitive state sharing border with Myanmar, and China," Sanjoy said, and recalled how patriotic Arunachalees did not allow Chinese to enter their state.

Sanjay alleged that the Citizenship Amendment Bill would endanger the existence of indigenous people.

"We will never accept Bangladeshi refugees as Indian citizens and will continue to oppose," he said, adding they could be settled in any part of but not in this protected state.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8.

The bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims who fled religious persecution from Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, and entered before December 31, 2014.

