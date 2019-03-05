Congress rules out alliance with AAP in Delhi

-
The Congress will not form an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit told reporters on Tuesday.
"A unanimous decision has been taken that there will be no alliance in Delhi," Dikshit said.
The announcement by the former Delhi chief minister came following a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
