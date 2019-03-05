Ferrari drops tobacco branding from name for Australia F1 opener

team has dropped Philip Morris' branding from its official name for the season-opening Grand Prix in amid an investigation by authorities over a breach of regulations.

In the team entry list released by Formula One's ruling body FIA this week ahead of the race in mid-March, the team name was changed from "Scuderia Mission Winnow" to just "Scuderia Ferrari".

The FIA is opposed to any advertising or sponsoring of cigarettes or tobacco, but re-entered the sport last October through its and branded cars with its "Mission Winnow" logo.

The logos were featured on Ferrari livery during in October, sparking an investigation by Australia's over whether TV broadcasts of the race breached its ban on

The of Victoria, which is home to city where the race is held, was likewise probing the controversial branding.

It was not clear if the logo would also be removed from Ferrari cars, drivers' helmets and outfits for the upcoming Grand Prix.

There was no immediate comment from Ferrari or

Corporation said in a statement Tuesday it would "work closely and productively" with F1 stakeholders and the "to develop an appropriate outcome" on the issue.

The lure of advertising from the tobacco industry has increased in recent years as F1 teams struggle to meet their budget requirements.

