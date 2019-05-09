Congress too moves SC demanding fresh poll in West Tripura

The in said it filed a petition in the on Thursday seeking fresh election in the entire West Lok Sabha seat, where polling was allegedly rigged by the ruling BJP.

The Congress' move came a day after the state CPI(M) filed a similar petition in the apex court.

The two parties took the legal step after the Election Commission ordered that repoll will be held in 168 out of the 1,679 polling stations of West seat on May 12.

Thursday claimed that announcement of repoll in so many polling stations in a single constituency is "political defeat" for the BJP.

Polling in the constituency was held on April 11 and the CPI(M) and the had demanded repoll in the entire constituency, alleging large-scale rigging by the BJP.

"Our petition was filed in the today. will fight the case," state told here.

CPI(M)'s West Tripura candidate on Wednesday filed the party's petition in the apex court challenging the EC' decision of holding repoll only in 168 polling stations.

"The EC's decision to hold repoll is political defeat for the BJP. Repolling in so many booths of a single constituency has set a precedence in the country," CPI(M) told a conference.

Elections were largely rigged by the ruling BJP and more than 50 per cent of the voters could not exercise their franchise in West Tripura seat on April 11, he alleged.

In his report, West Tripura returning had said webcasting cameras did not function properly in 433 polling stations, Das claimed.

The state Left Front convener and CPI(M) central committee member Bijan Dhar, who was also present in the press conference, urged the voters to vote against the BJP during repoll on Sunday.

After allegations of rigging in West Tripura were raised, the EC had postponed voting in East Tripura, the other Lok Sabha seat in the state, to the third phase on April 23 from April 18, saying the prevailing there is not conducive for holding free and fair poll.

Special Election Observer had come here late last month and examined footages recorded in webcams in the booths of West Tripura and other documents. He later submitted his report to the EC.

