Congress veteran V M Sudheeran resigns from KPCC political affair committee

Amidst discussions on the reshuffling of the Pradesh Committee, veteran leader and former KPCC chief, V M Sudheeran resigned from the political affairs committee of the party's state unit, party sources said here on Saturday.

The displeasure over the reshuffle procedures and the working style of the present leadership under new KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran were said to be the reasons behind his sudden decision, they said. Sudheeran handed over the resignation letter to the state leadership on Friday, sources added. Though contacted, the leader was unavailable for comment. Known for his non-corrupt and idealist image, Sudheeran's firm stand on various issues had led to differences between him and many of his party colleagues in the past. Reacting to the reports of Sudheeran's resignation, senior leader and MLA, P T Thomas said the KPCC Chief would intervene into the issue and clear any misunderstanding of the veteran. He also said Sudhakaran had visited Sudheeran at his home recently and held a detailed discussion. "Sudheeran is one of the most respected leaders of the party in Kerala," he said. Thomas, also the working president of the KPCC, said major discussion or consultation with regard to the reshuffle of the state unit leadership was yet to be started.

Recently, KPCC former general secretary K P Anil Kumar and its secretary P S Prashanth had resigned from the primary membership of the grand old party over the selection of new DCC presidents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)