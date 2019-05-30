Defence canteens to sell vehicles only up to Rs 12 lakh with

From June 1, only vehicles with engine capacity up to 2,500 CC and costing up to Rs 12 lakh will be available through Canteen Stores Department, officials said.

The duration of purchase of vehicles has also been increased from four to eight years according to a letter issued by Quarter Branch of the Army, they said.

Officials said those in the pay level of 3A and 9 can purchase vehicles with a capacity up to 1,400 CC that comes in the range of Rs 5 lakh.

The decision will lead to exclusion of most of the SUVs that cost more than Rs 12 lakh or with an engine capacity of more than 2,500 CC.

Defence personnel can buy vehicles from military canteens comparatively at a cheaper price than what is available in the market as they get GST exemption. Several retired personnel also avail this facility.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)