Cop duped of Rs 13 lakh by woman in Thane

A32-year old lady police here in was allegedly duped of Rs 13.81 lakh by a woman who promised to get her a flat in an elite housing complex and an overseas job for her husband, police said on Wednesday.

The complainant said she met the accused, identified as Deepali, a resident of Mumbai, in October last year when the latter claimed that she was into and export-import businesses, a police said.

The accused claimed she could arrange an apartment costing Rs 1 crore at half the price for the complainant and a good job abroad for her husband.

For this, she allegedly took a token amount and some advances totalling Rs 13.81 lakh from the complainant, the police said.

However, the accused did not deliver as promised and was arrested in another cheating case sometime back, the said.

The complainant then realised that she had been cheated and approached the police on Tuesday.

Based on her complaint, the accused was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating), the police said, adding that a probe was underway.

