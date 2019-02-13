Dennis Quaid to star in Netflix's 'Merry Happy Whatever'

-
ALSO READ
Eric Clapton unveils 'Happy Xmas'
Eric Clapton announces first full-length Christmas album, featuring tribute to Avicii
AbRam, SRK strike iconic 'King Khan' pose as they wish fans Merry Christmas
Get ready for 'A Legendary Christmas', says John Legend
Thousands visit churches, make merry in Christmas-decked city
-
Actor Dennis Quaid will be headlining Netflix's upcoming comedy series "Merry Happy Whatever".
The streaming giant announced in a statement that the 64-year-old actor will play Don Quinn in the holiday-themed series.
Quinn is a strong-willed patriarch who must balance the demands of his complicated family with the stress of the Christmas season when his youngest daughter comes home for the holidays with a new boyfriend.
The actor is best known for starring in films like "The Day After Tomorrow", "A Dog's Purpose" and "Vantage Point".
Netflix said the show's first season takes place over the "week or so around Christmas". It added that the future seasons might explore other holidays.
The eight-episode series hails from writer and showrunner Tucker Cawley and will be directed by Pamela Fryman.
Cawley will also serve as executive producer alongside Quaid.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU