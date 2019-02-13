JUST IN
Dennis Quaid to star in Netflix's 'Merry Happy Whatever'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor Dennis Quaid will be headlining Netflix's upcoming comedy series "Merry Happy Whatever".

The streaming giant announced in a statement that the 64-year-old actor will play Don Quinn in the holiday-themed series.

Quinn is a strong-willed patriarch who must balance the demands of his complicated family with the stress of the Christmas season when his youngest daughter comes home for the holidays with a new boyfriend.

The actor is best known for starring in films like "The Day After Tomorrow", "A Dog's Purpose" and "Vantage Point".

Netflix said the show's first season takes place over the "week or so around Christmas". It added that the future seasons might explore other holidays.

The eight-episode series hails from writer and showrunner Tucker Cawley and will be directed by Pamela Fryman.

Cawley will also serve as executive producer alongside Quaid.

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 12:30 IST

