Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for hypertension drug

Drug firm Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market and capsules, indicated to treat

The company has received approval from the (USFDA) to market the drug in the strength of 37.5 mg/25 mg, said in a BSE filing.

The company said it will manufacture the drug at the group's at special economic zone (SEZ), Ahmedabad.

said the fixed dose combination of and is indicated for the treatment of or edema in patients who have developed (low serum potassium levels) on alone.

This medication may be used alone or as an adjunct to other antihypertensive drugs.

The company has more than 249 approvals and has so far filed over 350 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.

Shares of the company's listed entity were trading 0.17 per cent down at Rs 318.25 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)