Copa America hosts Brazil bars entry to foreign hooligans

Copa America hosts will stop known violent foreign fans from entering the country for the South American football tournament starting next month, officials said.

Troublesome supporters identified by border control and immigration officers will be turned back, the justice and public security ministry said. The order takes immediate effect.

systems will also be deployed in stadiums to identify hooligans during the competition, the official Agency said.

Asian champions are to make their Copa America debut in as one of two invitees to the tournament alongside Japan, making their second appearance.

Games will be held in five cities: Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, and

The hosts kick-off the Copa America, which they have won eight times, against in on June 14.

The final will be played at Rio de on July 7.

