Copa America hosts Brazil bars entry to foreign hooligans

Copa America hosts Brazil will stop known violent foreign fans from entering the country for the South American football tournament starting next month, officials said.
Troublesome supporters identified by border control and immigration officers will be turned back, the justice and public security ministry said. The order takes immediate effect.
Facial recognition systems will also be deployed in stadiums to identify hooligans during the competition, the official Brazil Agency said.
Asian champions Qatar are to make their Copa America debut in Brazil as one of two invitees to the tournament alongside Japan, making their second appearance.
Games will be held in five cities: Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and Sao Paulo.
The hosts kick-off the Copa America, which they have won eight times, against Bolivia in Sao Paulo on June 14.
The final will be played at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium on July 7.
