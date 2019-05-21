Copper futures ease 0.06 pc on tepid demand

futures traded 0.06 per cent lower Tuesday as speculators cut positions at prevailing levels on the back of low demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in June contracts fell by 25 paise, or 0.06 per cent, to Rs 422.20 per kg, with a business turnover of 19,005 lots.

The fall in prices at futures trade was mostly due to profit-booking by speculators and subdued demand at the spot market, traders said.

