Copper futures rise on firm spot demand, global cues

prices were up by 0.26 per cent at Rs 410.90 per kg Tuesday on the back of firm global cues amid pick up in domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, contracts for June delivery rose by Rs 1.05, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 410.90 per kg in a business turnover of 27,128 lots.

Market analysts said increased demand from consuming industries and a firm trend in base metals in global market mainly influenced prices here.

